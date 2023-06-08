Summer always sees an uptick in runners who are looking to increase their cross-training. There are several reasons for this.
One is that there are fewer running events in the summer, so it’s a good time for being less focused on training for a specific distance. Many runners also boost their cross-training in order to stay as active without running as many miles in the heat. Summer is also a great time for training because there are so many water-based options in our area.
People often don’t think of kayaking as a viable form of cross-training, but when done with the same commitment to forward motion and quick turnover that we bring to running, it can be equally aerobically challenging. It’s also a great way to work out neglected upper-body muscle groups, including the laterals and deltoids, along with the core muscles of the abdominals and obliques.
Getting started in kayaking can seem daunting, but two nearby events are planned to de-mystify kayaking and give beginners a chance to get their feet wet. On June 17, College of the Mainland is hosting a Kayak Demo Day in their expansive pond along Emmett Lowry Expressway.
Fishing Tackle Unlimited will bring a wide variety of kayaks to “test drive” in the pond from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Since the pond is calm and shallow, with only ducks, geese and the occasional nutria sharing the pond (all of which will be quick to yield the right of way), it’s a safe spot for beginners.
Newcomers are also welcome at Galveston Island’s Summer Solstice Sunset Paddle on June 21. The Summer Solstice Paddle is one of the hundreds of paddles scheduled by the American Canoe Association to celebrate the longest day of the year.
The Galveston event begins at the state park at 5:30 p.m. The paddling excursion is free with paid park attendance, but advance registration is required by contacting park ranger Taylor Burley Galaviz at taylor.galaviz@tpwd.texas.gov.
The Summer Solstice Paddle is one of the frequently scheduled public paddling events held at the park. The paddling sessions include basic instruction and the use of all needed equipment at no cost.
