If anyone asks if you’re ready for next week’s Daily News Press Run-Texas City, the answer is a resounding “yes.”
The May 13 event has options for the fittest and the fastest, but also walker-friendly and slacker-friendly choices that truly provide something for everyone, regardless of age or fitness level.
The Press Run-Texas City is making its debut this year, but the Press Run has been a staple of the local running calendar for a decade. The Press Run-Texas City is an offshoot of the Daily News Press Run, which starts at the Daily News building in Galveston and crosses the Galveston Causeway.
The Texas City version is an addition, not a replacement, to the Galveston race, which is scheduled for Oct. 28. There’s even a registration option to sign up for both races and receive a discount.
In the meantime, though, the Press Run-Texas City takes center stage. The certified 5K and 10K courses both start in Bay Street Park, also known as Rainbow Park, near the corner of Bay Street and Eighth Avenue.
The 5K course utilizes Bay Street, Skyline Drive and off-street walking paths to make a loop. The 10K follows the same course for the first two miles, then veers north on Skyline Drive to get in the extra mileage before re-joining the 5K course heading south on Skyline Drive.
While covering 5 or 10 kilometers may involve training or preparation, the Press Run-Texas City features a category everyone can handle. “Race from Pillow” offers participants the option to sign up and get the swag while staying home under the covers on Saturday morning.
There are also virtual options for the 5K and 10K so that runners or walkers can complete the course of their choice without traveling to Texas City.
The virtual and sleep-in options have one drawback, though: missing the post-race party that has become a popular part of the original Daily News Press Run. The post-race party features a book character costume contest, vendors, music, food and more.
Like the original Press Run, the Press Run-Texas City benefits Newspapers In Education, which provides educational resources to classroom teachers so that they can use the newspaper to teach reading, social studies and critical thinking.
