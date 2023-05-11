Runners always have one eye on the weather forecast, and the iffy weather predicted for this weekend has already impacted one event on the running calendar.
The inaugural Daily News Press Run Texas City has been rescheduled to June 24, with all registrations shifting over to the new date. The course and start times will remain the same.
Another local race, the Texas Crab Festival 5K, is still scheduled to take place on the Bolivar Peninsula. The Crab Run features a certified 5K and an untimed 5K or 1K walk, as well as a children’s 1K.
The Crab Run moved to a new location last year and returns there in 2023. The 5K makes two loops through historic Fort Travis Park, a Galveston County park located less than a mile from the Port Bolivar ferry landing.
The 5K begins along the waterfront promenade looking out over the Gulf, then makes a turn at the end of the park for views of the ship channel and the ferries plying the route between Galveston and Bolivar. Making another turn, the course goes past the park’s bird blinds and into the area neighboring the park before re-entering to pass by the rest of the fort’s bunkers and batteries.
The Crab Run kicks off at 8 a.m. with a 1K race for children 12 years old and younger, followed at 8:30 a.m. by the 5K start. The fastest man and woman receive awards, along with the fastest three in each 10-year age group. All participants in the Kids’ 1K receive a finisher’s medal. All entrants also receive entry into the Texas Crab Festival, held further up Highway 87 at Festival Park in Crystal Beach.
The Crab Festival, now in its 38th year, features a full weekend of live music, crafts and activities along with plenty of coastal seafood. While the human runners have their own course at Fort Travis, other races will be held at Festival Park for crabs and dogs. The Weiner Dog Races are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, while the live crab races take place in the afternoon.
Registration for the Crab Run is open online at texascrabfestival.org/5k and will be available onsite at 7 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.