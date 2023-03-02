High school isn’t always the most inclusive and welcoming environment, but the Tor Store at Galveston’s Ball High School is out to change that.
Saturday, the Tor Store presents the Everybody’s Essential 5K and 1K Fun Run Fest to raise money for and awareness of their mission.
“It’s a special initiative where our students design and fabricate the products,” Rob Lewis explained. Lewis and co-founder Darren Muren envisioned the Tor Store as a unique way to involve students through common goals.
"It’s all about authenticity, inclusivity and sustainability,” Lewis said.
The Tor Store is run by students in the Life Skills and Entrepreneurial programs at Ball High and helps learners of all abilities gain employable skills. One of the Tor Store projects, Legacy Print and Apparel, makes branded T-shirts, hats and other merchandise, making a 5K event the perfect match for the store’s fundraising efforts.
The Everybody’s Essential 5K gets underway at 9 a.m. Saturday at Menard Park, located at 2222 28th Street, near Seawall Boulevard. The 5K runs along the Seawall, heading west towards 45th Street before turning around to finish across from Menard Park.
The 5K will be chip-timed, and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers.
For a more casual workout, the 1K Fun Run/Roll/Stroll offers opportunities for everyone to participate. The 1K starts at 10:30 a.m., making it possible to run twice in the same morning or to sleep in and still catch the 1K. The 1K makes its way around the perimeter of Menard Park.
The friendly competition at Everybody’s Essential isn’t limited to running. Following the fun run, a cornhole tournament for two-person teams gets underway at 11 a.m.
Less competitive folks can enjoy music from Kevin Anthony and G-Town, dance performances and food trucks. There will also be shirts designed by the Tor Store available for sale.
Registration for the Everybody’s Essential 5K or 1K is open at the tor-store.square.site and will be available at Menard Park prior to the start of the race Saturday.
