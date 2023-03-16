We don’t know yet which teams will be playing in the NCAA Men’s Final Four basketball tournament in Houston, but you can put yourself in the lineup for the Final Four 4-Miler, which will take place in the middle of the festivities April 1.
The race will offer many participants a chance to set a new personal best, mostly because it’s likely to be their first race at the 4-mile distance. Just a mile longer than a 5K race and 2 miles shorter than a 10K, the race adds another form of competition to the hoops-related celebrations held throughout the weekend.
While the actual NCAA championship games will be played at NRG Stadium, the Final Four 4-Miler and most of the other fan-centric activities will take place in downtown Houston.
The 4-Miler starts at Hermann Square near City Hall, then heads west on Dallas Street to enter Allen Parkway. Most of the 4 miles will be run on Allen Parkway, from downtown to Waugh Drive and then back on the inbound side of Allen Parkway to finish at City Hall.
The race benefits Girls On The Run, which nurtures girls through connecting them to physical and emotional health.
The certified course is open to runners and walkers. Children and youth are eligible to compete in the 4-Miler, and there will not be a separate, shorter race for children.
After the race, it’s a short walk to the George R. Brown Convention Center, where the Final Four Fan Fest will be underway. An entry ticket to the Fan Fest is included with race registration, along with a T-shirt and other swag.
Near the Fan Fest, the March Madness Music Festival will also be happening April 1 at Discovery Green. The three-day music festival features free performances by Lil Nas X, Keith Urban, Megan Thee Stallion and other popular entertainers.
The Final Four 4-Miler is scheduled for 8:30 a.m on Saturday, April 1. Registration is open at ncaa.com/mens-final-four, and advance registration is required.
