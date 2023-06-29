On the Fourth of July, running races are almost as common as fireworks displays. Independence Day is typically one of the most-raced days of the year.
Local runners and walkers don’t let the heat keep them from participating in a running tradition, and they have several nearby options for a flag-waving patriotic run Tuesday.
It’s no surprise that it’s likely to be hot in Texas in July, and the Texas Bud Heat Wave makes no bones about what to expect. It’s right there in the race’s name, and race organizers take every opportunity to mitigate the heat, such as having cooling mist tents to run through, cold towels and plenty of water, but the expected hot weather is definitely a factor.
Heat Wave organizers take the high temperatures seriously, warning participants, “Do not run this race if you are unprepared. The combined heat and humidity on the 4th of July makes the Texas Bud Heat Wave a very strenuous and taxing race.”
The Heat Wave has both 5K and 5-mile races, and courses for both distances remain open for 90 minutes to accommodate walkers and runners who opt to slow down and walk part of the way. The 90-minute time limit translates to an 18-minute mile for the 5-mile race.
Friday is the last day for online registration for the Heat Wave at texas5mmilerun.org. After Friday, registration will only be available at packet pick-up and on race day.
The Heat Wave takes place in Mont Belvieu and includes a post-race party with a contest for patriotic costumes and a “Six-pack Abs” contest (ironically, the prizes for the best six-packs, male and female, are gift baskets from Whataburger, perhaps to ensure there are no repeat winners.)
Lake Jackson splits the distance between the 5K and 5-mile races, offering the Firecracker 4, a 4-mile race beginning at 7:30 a.m. The 4-mile run is accompanied by a 2-mile walk and preceded by a children’s run.
The race begins at Dunbar Park and makes a loop that follows Oyster Creek back to the park, offering partial shade. Online registration is open until Sunday at runsignup.com.
