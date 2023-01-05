Have you been thinking that it’s time to make a few improvements to your exercise routine? Take some comfort in the fact that Texans across the state are feeling the same thing, which is why It’s Time Texas was created.
It’s Time Texas is a collaborative effort of people, organizations and institutions working together — and sometimes competing against each other — to help Texans get healthier and build healthy habits and communities.
The eight-week challenge at the core of It’s Time Texas awards participants points for exercising, making healthy food choices, drinking water and other health-promoting activities, and communities compete to have the biggest improvement.
Texas City is a perennial contender thanks to a strong local backing, and other cities in the area have had good showings, as well. Last year, 292 communities participated. The 2023 challenge runs Jan. 9 through March 5.
There’s more on the line than community pride, though. Given that two-thirds of adult Texans are overweight or obese, as well as one-third of Texas children, better nutrition and increased movement are high priorities. “Texas is best when Texans are healthy” is It’s Time Texas’ motto.
It’s Time Texas offers more than just encouragement. Free resources available to everyone registered as a 2023 participant include telehealth coaching via phone, text or video that help to navigate the pitfalls of setting health goals, establishing healthier habits, and preventing or managing chronic conditions.
Participants can also access free online fitness classes in a variety of formats ranging from chair yoga to kickboxing, with plenty of Zumba, cardio and strength training in the mix, as well. Like the telehealth coaching, classes are available in both English and Spanish, and offered six days a week.
Galveston County has been one of It’s Time Texas’ year-round endeavors, working with local organizations such as St. Vincent’s House, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market and the Galveston County Health District to improve access to nutritious food and information.
Registration for the Community Challenge, free virtual fitness classes and telehealth coaching is available at ItsTimeTexas.org.
