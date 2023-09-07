One of the best ways to beat the heat while running is to run when the sun is down.
That applies to racing as well as training, and the Galveston Sand Crab 5K and 10K seek out the coolest and breeziest part of the day for its annual event, scheduled for Saturday.
The Sand Crab run goes outside the ordinary, not just on its starting time but also on the course surface; the race is the only one on the island that is run entirely on the sand. The Sand Crab takes place at R.A. Apffel Park on Galveston East Beach.
From the park, located on the shoreline at the end of Boddeker Drive, runners head west toward Stewart Beach. The 5K runners turn around at the halfway point 1.5 miles down the beach, while the 10K runners continue along the sand and turn around after 3.1 miles.
The Sand Crab starts with a Kids’ Mile at 8 p.m. Since it will already be dark, parents are welcome to run along with their children at no additional charge, and course marshals will be leading the way. After the Kids’ Mile, the 5K and 10K start at 8:30 p.m.
East Beach has very few lights, so all runners and walkers are required to carry a flashlight or wear a headlamp. The course will be marked with LED lights and water tables will be well-lighted.
Running in loose sand can be both challenging and comforting. The softer surface absorbs much of the impact of each footfall, lessening the stress on joints, but requires more effort to push off. Runners who are not used to running in the sand may find themselves going a bit slower than usual, though with a little training, the slowdown can be minimal.
Houstonian Mitchell Long won the 10K in 38 minutes and 51 seconds in 2021, and masters runner Karen Parenica has captured the overall women’s 5K for the past two years, clocking 26:56 and 26:41, respectively.
Registration is open at RuninTexas.com and will be available day-of on-site beginning at 6:30 p.m.
