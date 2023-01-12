Feeling unmotivated and having trouble getting back in your running routine? Attending one of this weekend’s events surrounding the Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Half Marathon can provide plenty of inspiration.

The excitement is contagious at the marathon, as enthusiastic crowds gather throughout Houston to cheer on nearly 50,000 competitors, including more than a thousand from Galveston County. The race is Houston’s largest one-day sporting event (Sorry, Final Four, but close to a million people will turn out in person to see one or more parts of the race on Sunday.)

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription