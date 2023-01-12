Feeling unmotivated and having trouble getting back in your running routine? Attending one of this weekend’s events surrounding the Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Half Marathon can provide plenty of inspiration.
The excitement is contagious at the marathon, as enthusiastic crowds gather throughout Houston to cheer on nearly 50,000 competitors, including more than a thousand from Galveston County. The race is Houston’s largest one-day sporting event (Sorry, Final Four, but close to a million people will turn out in person to see one or more parts of the race on Sunday.)
Watching the race in person not only passes on some of the enthusiasm for running that leads ordinary folks to run 26.2 miles, it demolishes any reservations holding someone back from donning a pair of running shoes and hitting the streets.
You may think you’re too old, too young, too differently abled, too heavy or too girly to run, but it doesn’t take long standing on the marathon sidelines to see that there’s no such thing as “too” anything once a person makes up their mind to try it.
Attending the Houston Marathon Health and Fitness Expo is also a great source of motivation and practical advice for runners. The expo, which is free to the public, is open Friday and Saturday in the George R. Brown Convention Center.
While the expo serves as the packet pickup location for the marathon and half marathon, many of the vendors cater to runners and walkers of all abilities. There are booths from a variety of shoe vendors, and most companies send their most knowledgeable and experienced staff to the expo, so beginning runners can start with an expert fit.
Beyond shoes and a head-to-toe running wardrobe, runners can find a variety of products to support their active lifestyle. Several meal companies, including Hello Fresh and Perfect Fit Meals, will be present, along with a number of nutrition companies and coaching programs.
Even more motivating are the booths with representatives from other races, who can answer questions about each race and often offer special expo discounts on registration.
The expo also features a booth for donating gently-used shoes, which will be given to the Star of Hope Mission.
