Some of the best running buddies are shaggy, slobbery and always enthused about an outing. Most of the running buddies meeting that description are dogs, and running with a dog can be one of the best ways to stay motivated.
Just like humans, the dog population is packing on a few excess pounds; an estimated 52 percent of dogs are now considered overweight or obese. While increasing their exercise will help with keeping a dog at its ideal weight, running can be even more important for their mental state, because a good run can prevent the boredom that leads lots of dogs into bad behavior.
