One of the pleasures of a long holiday weekend like this one is the chance to spend time with friends and family.
Of course, optimally, that doesn’t take time away from running and other active pursuits, and it might even mean having someone around to help you improve your running. Having a few extra folks around might make it possible to find a partner for a few of the best stretches runners can do.
Stretching is an essential part of a runner’s time, because it increases range of motion, reduces muscle soreness and may help to prevent injuries. Garnering those benefits while catching up with someone you haven’t seen lately is a double benefit.
One of the easiest partner stretches is for both people to sit on the floor facing each other, and move far enough apart that the soles of one person’s feet are flat against the other person’s feet when both people have their legs extended outward.
Once the feet are touching, both partners reach forward to grip hands, and then one partner leans back, so that the other partner’s chest and torso come forward, stretching their lower back, glutes and hamstrings.
After holding that stretch for up to a minute, the positions are reversed, pulling the other partner forward for a good stretch (and getting a core workout as a bonus).
Partners don’t even have to face each other to get a good stretch. While sitting on the floor back-to-back, each partner extends both arms straight out to the side, and then reaches a little further back to entwine the arms. From there, taking turns slowly and gently moving arms forward helps the other partner open their chest for better breathing.
From that same back-to-back position, with legs either extended or criss-crossed, both partners can raise their arms upward, then bend at the elbows to bring hands behind their heads. Clasping hands, one partner bends slowly forward, before returning upright and giving the other partner a turn.
