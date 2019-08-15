It may be too hot to run a marathon, but it’s never too hot to read about one.
Meb Keflezighi, best known for his podium finishes at the Boston, New York and Olympic marathons, has written a new book that reflects on the lessons learned at each race he ran.
“26 Marathons: What I Learned About Faith, Identity, Running, and Life from My Marathon Career” covers a long string of marathons from 2002 to 2017. Keflezighi devotes a short chapter to each race, and summarizes what he took away from his performance that day.
Whether it earned him a gold medal or just sore muscles, he was able to distill his learnings into a short bit of advice at the beginning of each chapter.
Advice from his early races focuses on patience. His first marathon taught him “Marathoners always need to be grounded in reality,” and his second, which earned him a place in the 2004 Olympic Trials, drove home the message that “You don’t have to swing for the fences in everything you do. Cruise control can be an effective, low-stress way not only to run your fastest but to reach your full potential in many areas of life.”
When Keflezighi reached the Olympics, he learned, “Experience isn’t everything. Have belief in your abilities and confidence in your preparation.” He toed the starting line at the 2004 Olympics with only the 38th best marathon time among the athletes but finished second by convincing himself that his best races were ahead of him. “When you’re ready and believe in yourself, the present is more telling than the past,” he wrote in his book.
The key lesson of his victory at the 2009 New York City Marathon was “Set long-term goals and never let go of those dreams.” He explains in the chapter what makes a good goal: It must improve upon your current capabilities, can be quantified or measured, has intermediate benchmarks for seeing progress toward it and has a date for completion.
Most of all, it must be personally meaningful. “Only if your goal is something that really speaks to you will you find a way around the obstacles and keep moving, however slowly and meanderingly, toward accomplishing it,” he wrote.
