In a season for making memories, the PUSH Foundation is hosting the first Legacy Walk to honor the memory of friends and family members whose lives were cut short.
The Legacy Walk takes place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Menard Park in Galveston.
“This years Legacy Walk is dedicated to anyone who lost their life to violence, tragedy, disease or suicide,” Legacy Walk co-founders Dr. LaToya Mills-Thomas and La Toshq Holmes explained. “We are choosing to walk with the purpose of keeping our loved ones’ legacy alive.”
The walk is open to all, and begins at Menard Park, 2222 28th Street. Walkers will proceed along the Seawall to a turnaround just past 45th Street. Walking the full distance will cover 2.8 miles, but walkers may opt to go a shorter distance and turn around at any point.
There is no charge for participating in the Legacy Walk, but Holmes and Mills-Thomas are encouraging walkers to form teams. For a $50 registration fee, a team receives two Legacy Walk T-shirts and a lantern to send skyward at the end of the walk.
“We hope to see Legacy Walk T-shirts all over the seawall,” Holmes said.
The PUSH Foundation started when 30 women came together to inspire a healthier community by advocating for hope, progression and change in their local community, with platforms for young girls, teens and women who respond to adversity by pushing themselves beyond their circumstances. PUSH reaches its audience through events and “Sunday Sessions” of motivational speakers broadcast live on Instagram and archived on YouTube.
To register as an individual or a team, visit the organization’s website at push-foundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.