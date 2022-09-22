Galveston County triathletes are lucky because there are so many venues for an open-water swim in our area. Next weekend’s Texas City Triathlon offers one of the more unique swim courses, a point-to-point swim on the northern shore of the Texas City Dike.
The sprint triathlon begins with a wave start of triathletes into the 6- to 8-foot deep water near the Rainbow Park end of the dike. The 750-meter swim will be patrolled by rescue boats and lifeguards as the swimmers head out, turn west and then turn back to shore where they will start a cycling segment that incorporates both Skyline Drive and the entire length of the Texas City Dike.
