Valentine's Day is Sunday, and since the best gift for your sweetheart is to spend time together, finding ways to run together can make the day even better.
Of course, not every partner is interested in or capable of running. It shouldn’t be a deal-breaker to find that someone prefers sleeping until a reasonable hour and thinks of shoes as something to wear, not as the critical difference to shaving a half-second off a mile run. But even when two avid runners find each other, it’s hard to make runs a joint effort because of differences in speed or stamina.
