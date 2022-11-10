November always brings an assortment of turkey trot races that share a name but are as varied as the side dishes at Thanksgiving dinner. Galveston County gets a new one this Saturday, when the Galveston County Health District debuts the HEAL Turkey Trot 5K and Fun Run.

HEAL stands for Healthy Eating and Active Living, both of which are high priorities for the health district, which sponsors a number of movement-oriented events throughout the year. This is the first year for the Turkey Trot, according to Ashley Tompkins, the health district’s director of communications.

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

