November always brings an assortment of turkey trot races that share a name but are as varied as the side dishes at Thanksgiving dinner. Galveston County gets a new one this Saturday, when the Galveston County Health District debuts the HEAL Turkey Trot 5K and Fun Run.
HEAL stands for Healthy Eating and Active Living, both of which are high priorities for the health district, which sponsors a number of movement-oriented events throughout the year. This is the first year for the Turkey Trot, according to Ashley Tompkins, the health district’s director of communications.
“It’s free and open to all ages,” she said. “Bring your kids, bring your dog, bring your whole family.”
Dogs on leashes are welcome to participate, and will line up at the back of the back, along with strollers and wheelchairs. The 5K fun run begins at Texas City High School, 1431 Ninth Avenue North.
Runners and walkers will begin at the school and head to Palmer Highway, where they will stay on the sidewalk as they go past the football stadium and into Nessler Park. After heading south through the park, the course runs along Fifth Avenue North before returning to the high school. The 5K course makes two loops of the course and begins a third before detouring near the stadium to reach the finish line.
The Turkey Trot begins at 10 a.m., as does an accompanying health fair. “We’ll have a lot of health care providers at the fair doing everything from health screenings to sharing resources,” Tompkins said.
Health district personnel will also be on hand with information about the immunizations available through the health district, including flu, COVID and monkey pox preventives.
While the Turkey Trot officially ends when the last person walks, rolls or runs across the finish line, the health fair continues until 1 p.m.. The event gets under way at 9:30 a.m., with on-site registration and pre-race warm-up exercises. Advance online registration is also available at gchd.org.
