When you’re talking about a 5K race benefitting Bay Area Habitat for Humanity, of course you say interest is building. That’s because the proceeds of the July 13 event go to building affordable housing throughout the Bay Area.
The Bay Area Habitat for Humanity 5K Fun Run takes place at Walter Hall Park in League City. Runners and walkers make two large loops on the trails that border Clear Creek and one smaller adjacent loop. Like Habitat’s mission, the race is family friendly.
“It’s all contained within Walter Hall Park. Strollers and dogs on leashes are welcome, and everyone is encouraged to run, walk, stroll or however they like to get around,” race spokesperson Tom Wiuff said.
The race is timed, with awards three-deep in broad age groups. It does not have a separate kids race, but children 12 and under are not charged to enter, and the loop format makes it easy to complete a distance less than 5K. Younger or less energetic entrants can call it a day after the first and smaller loop. For adults and other participants age 13 and older, registration is $10.
The 5K begins at 8 a.m., and after the race, participants may stay and enjoy snacks, DJ music, a raffle for a Galveston staycation and promotional items from vendors. Race-day registration is available at the park beginning at 7 a.m.
July is a busy month for Bay Area Habitat, with several projects wrapping up this month.
“We’re going to be dedicating our first Galveston Island house and handing over the keys, and then we have a home dedication in Texas City soon,” Wiuff said. “These homes are a real win-win: It’s affordable housing for one family, but it also revitalizes a whole street to have new construction.”
Bay Area Habitat for Humanity has built, with the aid of cadres of volunteers, more than 160 homes since 1991, and the proceeds of the 5K support future building endeavors.
Online registration for the 5K is open at www.bahfh.org/5k-fun-run.
