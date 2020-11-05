Hundreds of runners participate in The Daily News' Eighth annual Press Run on the causeway Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.Children participate in the 1K race at The Daily News' Eighth annual Press Run on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Darin Miller, dressed as one of the Three Musketeers runs across the causeway during The Daily News' Eighth annual Press Run on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Hundreds of runners braved a chilly and windy morning to race on the causeway. The annual run benefits Newspapers in Education, a program that provides newspapers to classrooms throughout Galveston County.
It’s the perfect combination: The weather is cooling off while the race calendar is beginning to heat up.
The Daily News Press Run 1K, 5K and 10K will take place on the Galveston Causeway Saturday morning (and registration is still open, online only), a few turkey trots are emerging for Thanksgiving weekend, and Galveston County’s largest race, Ironman Texas 70.3, returns from a pandemic-related hiatus on Nov. 22.
