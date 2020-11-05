It’s the perfect combination: The weather is cooling off while the race calendar is beginning to heat up.

The Daily News Press Run 1K, 5K and 10K will take place on the Galveston Causeway Saturday morning (and registration is still open, online only), a few turkey trots are emerging for Thanksgiving weekend, and Galveston County’s largest race, Ironman Texas 70.3, returns from a pandemic-related hiatus on Nov. 22.

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription