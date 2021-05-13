The upcoming Run Houston Clear Lake 5K/10K offers a rare (in our area, at least) chance to race these distances on a Sunday. The May 30 event takes place on Memorial Day weekend and also includes a Kids 1K and virtual race options.
While a virtual race is part of the mix, the spotlight is on the live, in-person running, which will incorporate some pandemic strategies while still gathering participants together. At the start line, two participants will go every three seconds. At the finish line, food and water will be prepackaged in sealed grab-and-go bags. To limit crowding, there will be no race day packet pickup or registration.
