Need a good incentive for getting up and going for a run on a chilly morning? How about knowing that a short run would benefit more than 2,000 area athletes with intellectual disabilities who compete in lifelong sports?
Saturday’s Polar Plunge, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at Stewart Beach, raises funds for Special Olympics in Galveston and Brazoria counties.
“All funds raised from the Polar Plunge go to provide inclusive programs and competitions for more than 2,000 athletes in the Gulf Coast area,” Special Olympics area director Pam Holloway explained.
The Polar Plunge consists for a short run from the beach to pledge into the cool waters of the Gulf, then a (usually even quicker) run back. The water temperature is currently in the upper 50s.
“The water won’t be as cold as in some years,” Holloway said.
“It’s a great community event,” Holloway said. “We have wonderful support from local law enforcement. The District Attorney’s office has a big team, and the DA, Jack Roady, has plunged every year.”
While wetsuits aren’t allowed, costumes are encouraged.
“We have one group, Gracie’s Gang, that is coming dressed as various kinds of candy,” Holloway said. “Another team, the Yellow Frozes of Texas, do floral costumes.”
Despite the challenging weather forecast, the Polar Plunge goes on.
“We’re definitely still on, though we’re expecting it to be very wet,” Holloway said.
Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., followed by the costume contest.
“There’s a lot of friendly competition in the costume contest, because the teams want to take home the Plunger trophy, which literally is a plunger,” Holloway said.
After the gold and bejeweled plunger is awarded, the intrepid participants make their way toward the shoreline.
“Individual participants go in in groups of about fifteen, because we don’t want anyone to have to do this by themselves,” Holloway said.
After everyone has taken the plunge, they will warm up with — what else? — chili.
Registration is open online at sotx.org, and will be available Saturday morning at Stewart Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.