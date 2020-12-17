Another finish line, the one for holiday gift shopping, is in sight, and runners hoping to share their favorite activity with the younger members of the family have plenty of options. Books, fitness trackers and games make great presents that encourage running and physical activity.
Young children may not understand why mom or dad spend so much time running, and several picture books aim to help them relate. “Marathon Mouse” follows Preston, a mouse who dreams of running the New York City Marathon, as he works to make his dream come true. “My Favorite Run” is an ode to the joys of parents and children sharing a beloved activity, written from the perspective of a pre-schooler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.