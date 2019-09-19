Even if it’s too soggy to run outside, the weather is still perfect for preparing for the eighth annual Daily News Press Run. That’s because in addition to running and walking, participants can compete in a costume contest, and it’s never too early to start working on pulling together the perfect costume.
Since the proceeds of the race support the Newspapers in Education program, which helps classroom teachers to use daily newspapers to develop reading comprehension, critical thinking and a wider world view, it’s not surprising that the theme of the costume contest is literary characters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.