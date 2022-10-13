Galveston hosts the Texas Canoe and Kayak Racing Association’s open water championships this weekend, and while there is some running involved, much of the action takes place once the competitors’ feet stop moving.
The race takes place on Stewart Beach on Saturday. The race begins with a dash into the water, each racer carrying their kayak, stand-up paddleboard or surfski as they run the quarter-mile from the starting line to the surf.
Once the racers are in the water, they paddle out a half-mile to a buoy, then turn around to head back. Each competitor completes five laps before returning to shore.
The paddle races are spectator-friendly, since the action takes place within sight of the beach. Setting up a beach chair enables spectators to see everything, and the weather is predicted to be perfect for outdoor activities, with temperatures in the low 80s.
The competitors will also be enjoying favorable conditions, with water temperatures in the upper 70s, warm enough not to require a wetsuit. The wind conditions are also expected to be mild, making for an excellent environment for the 5-mile race.
Spectators will also enjoy the opportunity to see surfskis in action. Surfskis are the longest and narrowest of kayaks, making them adept at cutting through waves and currents. Not only are they extra-long, measuring around 20 feet, they have only a slightly contoured seat for the paddler, so there is almost nowhere for water to collect onboard in case of a big wave or capsizing. Surfskis are designed to handle waves up to 12 feet, either going through them or riding them back to shore.
Surfskis use the double-bladed kayak paddle, while the stand-up paddle boards are powered by longer, single-bladed paddles. Saturday’s race will have plenty to watch, since many of the surfskis will surge out in front of the paddleboarders, spreading competitors out so that there will always be something to watch near the shore.
For both competitors and spectators, parking at Stewart Beach will be $15. For more information on entering, call Tommy Yonley at 832-443-5194.
