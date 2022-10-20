Galveston County’s oldest vineyard hosts a wine-themed run next week on Saturday, Oct. 29 when the Wicked Wine Run returns to Haak Vineyards and Winery in Santa Fe. Described as “part race, part wine festival, all fun,” the adults-only event includes a 5K run and a 1K option suitable for walking.
The Wicked Wine 5K begins at 3:30 p.m, creating a rare opportunity to run two races in the same day by participating in the Daily News Press Run in the morning and then the Wicked Wine Run in the afternoon.
The 5K course is a trail run that goes through the vineyard and nearby areas, finishing near the winery, where finishers celebrate with a glass of wine in a souvenir glass.
After the 5K, the 1K Tasting Walk gets under way at 5 p.m. Participants stroll through the vineyard and stop at four points along the way for wine tasting. Many entrants sign up for both events, speeding through the 5K and then taking a more leisurely approach to the 1K.
Although the 5K is untimed, the first three males and females to cross the finish line receive awards, including wine swag. The 1K is non-competitive.
Since the Wicked Wine Run is held on Halloween weekend, a costume contest will be a big part of the post-race festivities, with prizes for outstanding costumes (again, a rare opportunity for a two-fer, since the costume can make its debut that morning at the Press Run.) The post-race party will also feature food trucks, live music and plenty of room to socialize.
Because the wine will be flowing, all attendees, whether running or spectating, must be at least 21 years old. Special designated driver wristbands will be available, earning the wearers free non-alcoholic drinks.
Online registration is available at WickedWineRun.com. The gates open for packet pickup at 1:30 p.m. on race day at Haak Winery, 6310 Avenue T in Santa Fe.
