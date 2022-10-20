Galveston County’s oldest vineyard hosts a wine-themed run next week on Saturday, Oct. 29 when the Wicked Wine Run returns to Haak Vineyards and Winery in Santa Fe. Described as “part race, part wine festival, all fun,” the adults-only event includes a 5K run and a 1K option suitable for walking.

The Wicked Wine 5K begins at 3:30 p.m, creating a rare opportunity to run two races in the same day by participating in the Daily News Press Run in the morning and then the Wicked Wine Run in the afternoon.

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

