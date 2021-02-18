In one of the year’s ongoing ironies, the cascade of weather-related emergencies has led to the cancellation of the Galveston Marathon and Half Marathon.
The race was one of the first large sporting events approved by the city of Galveston since the beginning of the pandemic, but a disaster of a different sort brought the hopes of a weekend race crashing down.
“We have been race directors for over 30 years and have never had to cancel a race due to the weather,” marathon organizer Jana Landry said. “This is an extreme situation for everyone down here.”
While the weekend weather is expected to be much warmer, the infrastructure for the race has been depleted.
“So many of our volunteers have had to back out because they’re dealing with the issues of their own power, heat and water,” Landry said. “Many racers can’t make it in from out of town, and the hotel rooms are needed for people with no heat or electricity in their own homes.”
Even the staples of races, like bottles of water, are needed elsewhere.
“I don’t want to overburden the city with all they’re going through,” Landry said. “We cannot further stress the Galveston infrastructure and take away the needed resources of the city crews and police to put on a run. This is bigger than a race; these are people’s lives and livelihoods.”
Last year, the Galveston Marathon was the last major race in the area before COVID-19 precautions shut down the racing calendar, and prior to the weather disaster was slated to be one of the only races to maintain its uninterrupted streak as an annual event.
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Landry had not nailed down plans for the race’s future, whether to cancel for the year or postpone to a spring date, which would depend on finding a date without conflicts on the city’s schedule.
“I know everyone has been disappointed this last year with so many races and events canceled due to COVID,” Landry said. “We had beat that issue and were moving forward, but we cannot control the weather.”
