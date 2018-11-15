Next Thursday, running events will be as easy to find as pumpkin pie and sweet potatoes. Every runner and walker interested in a Thanksgiving day event can find a turkey trot nearby, whether they’re staying home or traveling.
In the Clear Lake area, the Bay Area Turkey Day 10k/5k/Kids K has become a tradition for many local families. The run starts at 7:45, preceded by the Kids K at 7:30, led by, what else, a trotting turkey. All the runs start at the On The Run store on Bay Area Boulevard and wind through the neighborhood north of the store. The 5k course makes one loop through the neighborhood, while the 10k repeats the 5k course.
Just because Thanksgiving is a day celebrating peaceful cooperation doesn’t mean there can’t be a little competition, too. The Bay Area Turkey Day race has awards for the first five finishers in each five-year age group for both the 5k and 10k. While the course is flat and fast for competitive runners, it’s also safe and scenic for families at a slower pace. Registration is open at https://www.signmeup.com/site/online-event-registration/127905.
In Brazoria County, the Lake Jackson Turkey Trot benefits the Lake Jackson Intermediate School Band, and begins at the school on Oyster Creek Drive for a 5k loop. “The course goes through the neighborhood and makes one loop for the 5k and two for the 10k,” race director Amy Laney said.
Now in its sixth year, the Lake Jackson Turkey Trot has grown quickly. “Last year, we had 436 runners, and we’re expecting a few more this year,” Laney said. The turkey trot attracts both competitive runners and folks looking for a way to be outside enjoying a holiday. Awards are given to the top 3 finishers in each age group, and all participants are eligible for door prizes. The Lake Jackson Turkey Trot also features two kids’ races, one for ages up to 7 and the other for ages 7-12. Registration is open at lakejacksonturkeytrot.com.
