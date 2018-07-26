If heat and high humidity aren’t enough of a challenge for a weekend run, how about adding in some mosquitos? The Mosquito Chase 5K, scheduled for Saturday in Clute, celebrates mosquitos, running and other aspects of coastal living. The timed race on a certified course begins at the Clute Municipal Pool at 100 Parkview Drive.
“It’s a nice route,” race timer Kim Bachmeier said. “The course is along the border between Clute and Lake Jackson, and the race is very family friendly.”
Strollers and leashed dogs are welcome.
“This is one of the oldest road races in Texas,” Bachmeier said. “It’s fun to do, there’s good swag, and everyone in the race gets a free admission into the Mosquito Festival afterward.”
The Mosquito Chase 5K begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by the BASF Kids Run at 8 a.m. Entry in the Kids Run is free to all children 12 years old or younger, and all kids receive a T-shirt and participant medal.
The Mosquito Chase 5K awards finishers in 10-year age groups. All registered runners and walkers receive an entry for the Great Texas Mosquito Festival, which runs from 9 a.m until 1 a.m. Saturday with live music, barbecue and fajita cook-offs and games for all ages, including mosquito-calling contests for adults and children.
Some runners may wonder who is likely to win the chase, a mosquito or a person. Scientists have estimated that mosquitos can only fly at speeds of 1 to 1.5 miles per hour, so it’s easy to outrun a single mosquito. Of course, the problem is that the mosquitos usually congregate in big groups, and it’s more likely that runners just run into their path.
Mosquitos are actually attracted to two by-products of running, carbon dioxide and lactic acid, so runners are a prime treat for the little buzzers.
Registration is available online at mosquitofestival.com and will be open on race day beginning at 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.