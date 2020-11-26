Holiday shopping time is here, and, as usual, there are plenty of new goodies that make great Christmas or Hannukah gifts for runners. Regardless of their pace or usual distance, runners love to be recognized with a gift that makes their pursuit even more enjoyable.
One of the hottest gift items this season is the Bose Tempo, sunglasses with tiny audio speakers embedded in the temples. The Tempo glasses are Bluetooth-enabled, so a runner can listen to music or podcasts while on the run. Since the sound comes out of the sunglass frame, they are a safer option than Airpods or other earbuds, leaving the ears open to hear oncoming traffic or other hazards.
