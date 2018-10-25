Whether you’re training for a marathon or taking a stroll around the block, efficiency is important. We all want to do what it takes to handle the long haul ahead. One overlooked component in running efficiency is ankle strength.
Strong ankles are essential in trail running, where roots and rocks are lurking everywhere to cause ankle rolls and sprains, but even flat surfaces require pushing off and landing.
Being able to efficiently transfer energy from landing to push-off will reduce fatigue, which is important because the smaller muscles in the ankles and feet don’t have the big energy stores of larger leg muscles like the quadriceps and hamstrings.
German and Finnish studies of both recreational and competitive runners found that, over the course of a 10K run, runners began to use their ankles less and less, transferring the effort to their knees and hips. To keep the ankles doing their fair share of the workload, it’s necessary to strengthen them with exercises.
One of the easiest exercises to do any time is to put bare feet on the floor, and then press down the forefoot while keeping the rest of the foot flat on the floor. Holding this isometric exercise for 20 seconds and repeating ten times can be done several times a week.
Single-leg hops also improve ankle stability. Begin by standing up and raising one knee to hip level. Hop forward six times, then back, landing as softly as possible each time. Switch legs and repeat. To take it to the next level, hop diagonally backwards and forward on one foot. To take it down a level, raise the knee to hip level and stay in place for 30 seconds.
Squat jacks also build strength from the feet up. Start in a squat position, with feet hip-width apart. Propel upward, and land in a squat with feet as far apart as possible. Propel upward again, and land with feet hip width apart. Repeat 16-20 times. Once this is easy, the next level is to do it with heels raised.
Just a few minutes two or three times a week can make a big difference in keeping a steady pace throughout a long run.
