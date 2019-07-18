Running takes the combined efforts of all the major muscle groups and keeping them in top shape makes for a longer and happier running life.
One of the prime areas to work on is the hip flexors, which are the key to stride length, leg turnover and preventing many injuries.
A book called, “Unlock Your Hip Flexors,” outlines the anatomy of our hip flexors and suggests exercises to keep them in peak form. Injury specialists Rick Kaselj and Mike Westerdal wrote the book after years of working with people whose hip flexors have been compromised by too much sitting, poor body mechanics and other factors.
Kaselj points out that not a specific muscle is called the hip flexor. The term refers to all four muscle groups in the hip area. Gluteal, lateral rotator, abductor/adductor and iliopsoas muscles make up the hip flexors.
For runners, the gluteal and psoas muscles are the important parts of the hip flexor group, since they move the leg back and forth in a straight line. The psoas is the only muscle connecting the upper body to the lower body, and spending long hours sitting in a chair or driving can tighten the muscle to the point where leg extension is compromised, or standing up straight gets more difficult.
Kaselj recommends a series of simple stretches, and stresses they must be done in the proper order.
“Like unfolding a sheet or unpacking a parcel, opening up the muscles in the hips requires it to be done in the right order,” Kaselj writes. “Try to release one muscle before another and you’ll add to your tightness.”
The stretch series begins with front-to-back leg swings and side to side leg swings that cross the midline. Next is the basic back-reach quad stretch, followed by a deep lunge with the back knee on the ground.
A quad stretch using the opposite hand extends the target area from the knee through the abdominal area and into the shoulder. The lunges are then repeated with side bending.
All stretches are held for 20 seconds and repeated two to five times.
