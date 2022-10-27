After weeks of anticipation, it’s finally here: the costumes, the treats, the carefully planned route.
Halloween? No, I’m talking about The Daily News Press Run, which combines all the best parts of the October holiday with healthy exercise and spectacular views.
The Press Run includes certified 5K and 10K courses and a Kids 1K. The event kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Saturday with the Kids 1K starting at the Galveston County Daily News building at 8522 Teichman Road. The marquee races for adults both begin at 8 a.m.
While the 1K sticks to the closed area around the News building, 8522 Teichman Road, the 5K and 10K courses venture out to the Interstate 45 access road and climb the inbound side of the Galveston causeway.
The walker-friendly 5K turns around near the top of the bridge’s span 73 feet above Galveston Bay to return to the finish line at The Daily News. The 10K continues northward to Tiki Island before making another complete pass of the bridge en route to the finish line.
The race is a local favorite thanks to its festive atmosphere of music, food, vendor booths and the Whataburger Kids Zone, a safe environment filled with bouncy houses, arts and crafts activities, face painting and other ways to keep children entertained.
Children and grownups alike will enjoy the literary-themed costume contest, which features separate divisions for adults and kids who dress as characters from books. Each division awards first, second and third place prizes from local merchants.
Parking in the Teichman Road area is at a premium, so the race provides a shuttle from the Target parking lot at 6128 Broadway. Shuttle buses begin running at 5 a.m. and continue until noon. Race-day registration begins at 5:30 a.m.
Registration is also available at Friday’s packet pick-up from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at The Daily News building. For late risers, a “Race from Pillow” option provides the race swag without the race for a $25 donation.
Proceeds of the Press Run benefit Newspapers in Education, which helps Galveston County educators use newspapers to develop reading comprehension, critical thinking and a broader perspective. Online registration is open until midnight at Galvnews.com/pressrun.
