Next week’s Ironman 70.3 Galveston event might look a little different from past years. The challenging course will be just as tough, the spectators will be cheering just as loudly, but the crowd of participants might look a little more female. That’s due to a new initiative from the Ironman organization, Women for Tri.
The Women for Tri program was created to increase the participation of women in triathlons. While women have gradually increased their presence in distance running to become the majority at every distance except the marathon, fewer than 40% of triathletes are female. To bring in more women, the Ironman organization is making an effort at every level of the sport, from first-timers to the professional triathletes.
At next Sunday’s event, the winners of each division earn a spot at the starting line of the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in Nice, France. To encourage a more competitive women’s field, the triathlon, like all of the 2019 regional Ironman events, is awarding an extra 25 World Championship berths to female finishers.
For beginners, Ironman has developed a series of videos and tutorials aimed at easing the intimidation factor. Women for Tri brings women together for training and racing, and encourages them to tap into their reserves of mental toughness and strength.
Of course, the Ironman 70.3 is a tough race regardless of gender. Competitors begin with a 1.2-mile swim in Offatts Bayou, then cycle a 56-mile loop on the west end of the island before ending the race with a 13.1-mile run.
The race begins Sunday, April 7 at 7 a.m., and spectators are welcome to watch the swim and transitions from Moody Gardens, as well as cheering on finishers at the finish line behind the Aquarium Pyramid.
Pre-race activities on Saturday are also open to the public, and include the Ironkids Galveston Fun Run at 10 a.m. and a panel discussion by professional triathletes at 3 p.m.
