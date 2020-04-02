As our time away from the gym and our running buddies seems to be stretching out even further, simple exercises to do at home that will improve running form and endurance are a way to use that time wisely toward the goal of being a better, stronger runner when the usual pleasures of running, including group runs and races, are again possible.
Ankle strength and flexibility are often overlooked, but whether you run cross country on uneven terrain, or on sidewalks where every step lands with a lot of impact, better ankles can prevent injuries. In part, that’s because ankles are the first shock absorbers, and if they can’t do the job, more of the load falls on knees and hips.
