Runners are generally on the lookout to prevent leg and foot injuries, but lower back pain is so ubiquitous, among both runners and non-runners, that many people just try to ignore it. Hot showers and pain patches may help, and for a real solution, some exercises and stretches may eliminate the need for those quick fixes.
Most running-related back pain stems from a lack of core strength. When we talk about “the core,” many people fixate on strong abdominals and the pronounced six-pack look of a chiseled rectus abdominus. Core muscles actually include the front, side and back muscles, all of which benefit from stretching and strengthening.
