If pounding the pavement has lost its appeal, the Surfside Beach Marathon has the antidote. All of the race distances offered, including marathon, half marathon, 5K and Kids K, are run entirely on the sand.
The Surfside Marathon gears up on Feb. 13 with a staggered start from the Stahlman Park Pavilion. Each distance has a separate 20-minute window for starting, with the marathon first and 5K last, so participants can stay socially distanced rather than bunch up at the starting line. There is also an optional early start at 5:30 a.m. for those planning to walk the marathon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.