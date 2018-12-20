When it’s time for Christmas shopping, runners should be the easier people on the gift list to shop for.
They’re used to enduring misery and encountering unpleasant surprises like bad weather and road construction, so you’d think they’d be appreciative of just about any well-intentioned gift. However, since one of the keys to successful running is consistency, sometimes they’re reluctant to replace their tried and true system with a shiny new gift.
There are a number of new giftable items that might entice runners to venture out of their comfort zone, and hopefully into a new and even better comfort zone.
Not every runner likes the distraction of music or podcasts, but for those who do, earbuds or headphones can be an excellent gift. The price range goes from $200 down to about $15, with an equally wide variation in features.
The Bose SoundSport earbuds have high-quality sound, yet don’t block out ambient noise, so that a runner can still hear oncoming cars, growling dogs, and other warning signs in plenty of time. Another earbud, the Jaybird Run, snaps into a charging case that has an app to help locate it when they go missing.
Recovery tools also make great presents. Foam rollers come in a variety of sizes and densities; for a newbie, a softer one will be a better introduction to the practice. Runners who have already begun rolling will appreciate the ability to move up to a firmer one.
There are even vibrating foam rollers, like the Hyperice Vyper or the NextRoller, to get deeper into sore muscles. You can pair the gift of a roller with a muscle cream such as NextRelief, which was developed specifically to work with the NextRoller but also provides relief with regular rolling.
While many long-distance athletes are reluctant to stray from their preferred refueling product, a gift basket with a variety of products makes it possible to find a new favorite. An assortment of gels, gummy blocks and powders that can be tried on low-stakes training runs may yield the perfect one to be the new go-to.
