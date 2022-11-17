Local runners have something new to be thankful for next Thursday, when a new 5K race makes its debut.
The Galveston Island Turkey Trot fills a gap that has existed for many years, as runners and walkers in the southern part of Galveston County have had to travel north or west to find a Thanksgiving Day race.
“We bought the store in June 2020, and saw the need in the community for a Thanksgiving race,” Lisa Bittinger, co-owner of Galveston Island Running Company, explained.”2020 wasn’t the time for a race, so we’re so happy that the time is finally right.”
The Galveston Island Turkey Trot convenes at Menard Park at 28th and Seawall. Police officers will be on hand to escort participants across the Seawall to its south side, where the race begins. The course heads west along the Seawall past 45th Street.
“The turnaround is near the hurricane memorial statue,” Bittinger said.
The race begins at 7:30 a.m., and is followed by a post-race party in Menard Park. Participants will enjoy snacks from local venues, including Galveston Bagel Company.
The Turkey Trot is family-friendly, with children able to walk or run with their families. The race is chip timed, and awards will be given to the top three in each of the 10-year age groups, along with awards to the overall faster and fastest in the masters division.
While the race welcomes participants of all speeds, remaining spots in the Turkey Trot will go to the quickest handful to register.
“We’re closing registration at 300, and we already have 271,” Bittinger said. “Since this is our inaugural year for the race, we had set a goal of 200 entries, and we reached that a few weeks ago. We’ll cut off firmly at 300, because that’s all the shirts we have.”
Until the cap of 300 participants is reached, registration is available at GalvestonIslandRunningCo.com. Packet pick-up will be held at Galveston Island Running Company, 518 23rd Street in downtown Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.