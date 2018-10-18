Just about the time runners have recovered from the race known as the toughest 10K in Kemah, its counterpart, the Toughest 10K Galveston, looms ahead this weekend.
The Oct. 20 run gets under way near the Daily News building on Teichman Road and tackles the Galveston causeway, making two ascents and descents as the course goes to Tiki Island and back. The race begins at 7:30 a.m.
While the causeway’s 72-foot rise, at a 3.5 percent incline, can be challenging, the 10K is open to all walkers and runners who can complete the distance in two hours. Anyone able to maintain a 19 minutes per mile pace for 6.2 miles is welcome to enter, but those who have fallen behind the target pace at the halfway point will not be permitted to continue, due to strict Texas Department of Transportation rules for the bridge.
Toughest 10K Galveston is the second race in the Texas Bridge Series, which began with a 10K over the Kemah Bridge in September and concludes with a half marathon over La Porte’s Fred Hartman bridge in November. Runners have the option of participating in all three races as a series, or individually.
While the 10K follows the same course as September’s Press Run, starting near the news building and heading up the feeder road to the southbound causeway, parking arrangements are different. Participants will park at the Galveston County Justice Center, 600 59th Street, just north of Broadway, and ride shuttles to the starting area.
The shuttles begin at 5:30 a.m. to accommodate on-site registration, and continue until 7:15 a.m. Since runners won’t have access to a nearby car for stashing warm-up gear, the Toughest 10K offers a bag check near the starting line to keep needed items handy for post-race access.
Online registration for the Toughest 10K Galveston has closed, but is available at Friday’s packet pickup at On The Run, 2427 Bay Area Blvd today from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on site Saturday morning.
