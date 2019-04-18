Easter weekend may be one of the best weekends of the year for running a race. Many people have an extra day off, or are looking for a way to rationalize eating chocolate bunnies and candy eggs, and the weather is usually still mild. There’s only one race scheduled in our area this weekend, though, and it’s celebrating something entirely different.
The Yuri’s Fun Run 5K and 10K, scheduled for April 20 in Nassau Bay, is part of an annual worldwide celebration by scientists, space enthusiasts, and global citizens that commemorates Yuri Gagarin’s 1961 feat of becoming the first human in space, and the 1981 launch of the US Space Shuttle. The fun run features space-themed shirts, astronaut-emblazoned medals for all finishers and appearances by favorite space-related movie characters.
Participants aren’t required to travel at warp speed; walkers, runners, dogs on leashes and strollers are all welcome, and young astronauts-in-training will have a Kids 1K option. The race begins and ends at St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church on Upper Bay Road. The 5K and 10K both start by winding through the nearby Nassau Bay neighborhood, passing the residences of current and former astronauts.
Participants in the 10K leave the neighborhood midway through the 5K for a long out-and-back stretch along the banks of Clear Creek, turning around at the tip of Nassau Bay Peninsula Wildlife Park. After rejoining the 5K course, 10K runners see more of the neighborhood before returning to the finish line at the church.
Because Yuri’s Fun Run celebrates a specific historic date, it rarely overlaps with Easter, and the convergence does cause one small complication. St. Thomas and the nearby Gloria Dei Lutheran Church are both holding church events that morning, so Yuri’s Fun Run participants are asked to park in the Dollar General parking lot across the street. Online registration for Yuri’s Fun Run is closed, and on-site registration will be available on a limited basis. More details are available at yurisrunhouston.com
