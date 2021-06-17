Runners, are you looking for a new challenge? Training for a triathlon might be your ideal summer project, and with two new triathlons coming to Galveston County this fall, you can make your triathlon debut at the debut of a new race.
On Sept. 18, the Beach Girl Triathlon comes to Moody Gardens with a beginner-friendly twist: rather than an open-water swim, the swim leg of the course takes place in the lazy river at Palm Beach. For anyone who is worried about completing the 200-yard swim, there’s the safety net of being able to stand up at any point in the river. The race is limited to women.
