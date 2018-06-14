No one wants to spend the summer nursing an injury and adding a few simple exercises to the daily routine can be a big help in warding off that possibility.
One of the best exercises for injury-free running is the squat, a simple gravity-defying move that strengthens quadriceps, hamstrings and glute muscles and also helps to align the tendons that keep our knees tracking in a straight line.
The basic squat starts from a standing position, with feet hip-width apart. Slowly begin to sit down, as though there was a chair behind you. Be sure to aim back toward this imaginary chair, not forward, and the knees should not extend beyond the toes. From the squatting position, return to standing, and repeat.
The squat has many countless variations, and the most appropriate for runners are wide squats, which start with feet out further than hip-width apart and toes pointing slightly outward. This squat engages abductor and adductor thigh muscles as well.
Many runners have an imbalance between hamstrings and quadriceps, with their hamstrings being much more developed from pushing off. This can lead to reduced flexibility and to get the front and back thigh muscles in better balance. Squats that target the quadriceps are a good choice.
The tip-toe squat focuses on the quads and calf muscles and starts with a basic squat stance, then lifting the heels until you are balanced on the balls of your feet. Stay in that position while lowering into a squat and returning to standing.
These may seem hard at first, and it’s OK to use a table or railing for balance assistance, but be sure to keep aiming back instead of forward.
Once these basic squats get easy, there are variations to add a plyometric jump, unevenly distribute body weight, or add small hand weights. First, however, it’s important to develop good form, coming up straight rather than wobbling from side to side, before upping the repetitions.
Focusing on a doorframe or other straight object can help with keeping the movement straight. The payoff will be stringer legs and more flexibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.