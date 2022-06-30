Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Showers early with a steady rain developing overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers early with a steady rain developing overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.