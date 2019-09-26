Galveston’s seawall is always a great place for a run or a stroll, and two upcoming events prove that point. On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Shrimp Scamper 5K takes in the views from seawall, and on Friday, Oct. 4, the Walk A Mile In Their Shoes event benefiting the Resource and Crisis Center follows some of the same course.

The Shrimp Scamper gets under way at 9 a.m., as the first event in the Wild Texas Galveston Island Shrimp Festival. The 5K begins on Seawall Boulevard at 28th Street, across from Beerfoot Brewery, and heads west to 50th Street before making a hairpin turn and returning eastward to finish at 28th Street.

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription