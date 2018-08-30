It’s time to get tough, as the Toughest 10K portion of the Texas Bridge Series returns to the local race calendar on Sept. 16. This year, there’s an additional bit of toughness added to the race in its designation as the Road Runners Club of America National 10K Championship.
“We’re proud of our long-standing relationship with the Road Runners Club of America to produce quality championship road races for runners of all abilities,” race director Robby Sabban said. “We’re even more proud to host the RRCA National 10K Championship on one of the toughest courses for the distance.”
While the national championship designation will bring in fast runners from across the country, the Toughest 10K still welcomes anyone willing to take on the Kemah Bridge multiple times, and able to do so within the cutoff time of two hours.
The 10K starts along Kipp Avenue near the Kemah Boardwalk, and after a flat first mile approaches the bridge to begin the ascent over Galveston Bay. After crossing, runners make a cloverleaf turn at the foot of the bridge to run back southward over the bridge. After reaching terra firma, the runners make a second trip back and forth across the bridge before heading back to finish on Kipp Avenue, where ice cream and other cold treats await the finishers, along with a Texas-shaped finishers medal.
The Toughest 10K Kemah begins at 7:30 a.m., and is limited to 2,000 participants. The Kemah race is the first of three in the fall Texas Bridge Series, which includes a 10K on the Galveston Causeway in October and a half-marathon over the Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown in November. Individual registration for any one of the races is available, but last year nearly 1,000 runners and walkers completed all three races in the series.
Registration is open for either the Toughest 10K Kemah or the three-race series at onetough10k.org/register. Through Sept. 11, registration is $45, rising to $50 at packet pickup and $60 on race day.
