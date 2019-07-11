A new 5K race has landed in the Bay Area and is a celebration of another landing 50 years ago. The Lunar Landing 5K lifts off Sunday, July 21, at the Clear Lake Recreation and Community Center, 16511 Diana Lane.
The 5K commemorates an event that had the nation, and especially Clear Lake, riveted: Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made the first human footprints on the moon’s surface. It was “a giant step for mankind,” as Armstrong said, and the 5K offers opportunities for large and small steps, with a children’s 1K kicking off the event at 7:15 a.m.
At 7:30 a.m., the 5K runners and walkers set out on a new course that begins on Ramada Drive and spends part of the first and second miles on the paved trails of Exploration Green, a former golf course, before making a large loop on Fairwind, Beachcomber and Torry Pines streets, circling Clear Lake Elementary School.
“We’re the first race to use Exploration Green,” race organizer Robby Sabban said. ‘We’ll be using the paved golf paths. It’s really nice.”
The race is playing up the lunar theme with characters from space movies, special shirts, and even event-specific bibs.
“One of the best parts is our bibs — they’re in the shape of the moon, and the ones for the kids’ race even look like cheese,” Sabban said.
The Lunar Landing 5K is part of the Running Alliance Sport 5K series, which includes the Seabrook Lucky Trail 5K in March, the Texas Heat Wave on July 4, and the St. Thomas Family 5K on Oct. 5. Participants who complete all five races receive a special prize at the end of the series.
The 5K race is limited to 600 entrants, and Sabban warns that it is filling fast.
“We’re exceeding our expectations,” he said. “There are fewer than a hundred spots available now.”
Registration is open online at runningalliancesport.org/lunar-landing5k.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.