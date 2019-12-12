The holiday-themed runs don’t stop when Santa crosses the finish line at the Santa Hustle on Sunday. Another seasonal race takes place on Saturday, Dec. 21, as Houston Running Company hosts the 12Ks of Christmas.
The race may not include a partridge in a pear tree, but there will be plenty of other trees to run under, as the course skirts Buffalo Bayou Park for most of its 7.5 miles. From the start line at Sam Houston Park in downtown Houston, which is heavily decorated for the holidays, the course immediately goes to Allen Parkway and heads west, making two big loops on Allen Parkway before returning to the finish line at Sam Houston Park.
