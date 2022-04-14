The inaugural Market Mile hosted by Galveston’s Own Farmers Market promises to bring together good food, history and healthy fun, as runners, walkers and strollers make their way around the market’s environs. The race takes place 10 a.m. April 24.
“For years, there have been market customers suggesting that we should do a fun run, because people associate the market with health, being outside and fun activities,” market manager Casey McAuliffe said. “When we moved last summer to our new location at 28th and Market, we realized that a fun run would be the perfect way to help our customers get better acquainted with the neighborhood, and for our neighbors nearby to get to know us.”
