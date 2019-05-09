Texas City’s upcoming Bay Street 5K combines a week-known course with a weekend of related events, making the May 18 run a highly anticipated one. “The 5K kicks off the Saturday portion of the Firefighter Games,” race coordinator Randall Cooley said.
The Bay Street 5K begins at Rainbow Park, near the Texas City Dike, and heads north along Bay Street. The return to finish line runs along Skyline Drive, on top of the levee, with cooling waterfront breezes and a panoramic view of Galveston Bay.
The 5K is preceded by a Kids K race along Bay Street. The Kids K, for children under 12, begins at 6:45 a.m., followed by the 5K at 7 a.m. The races are family-friendly, and offer a special family entry package with a flat fee of $50 for up to two adults and three children.
The 5K is bib-timed, and awards will be given in ten-year age groups.
The Firefighter Games are a joint effort of the Texas City Fire Department, the City of Texas City and the United Way Galveston County Mainland. “All the proceeds benefit United Way Galveston County Mainland,” Cooley said.
The Firefighter Games begin Friday, May 17 in downtown Texas City, with a horse shoe tournament, fajita and chicken wing cook offs, live music, and a different kind of race. “The Bucket Brigade is a fun competition,” Cooley explained. “It mimics the old-school way of putting out a fire by passing buckets of water hand to hand down a line of people. We have an actual fire to put out, and the fastest team wins.”
The Bucket Brigade competition begins at 6 p.m. on Friday and is open to teams of adults and children.
Saturday brings competitions for fire departments, including pumper races and waterball, a hockey-like game that uses water from fire hoses to propel the ball. Spectators are welcome at all events. Registration for the Bay Street 5K is open at uwgcm.org, and will be available race-day morning at Rainbow Park. Adult registration is $25 and the Kids K is $10.
