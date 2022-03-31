Galveston’s largest one-day sporting event returns to the island Sunday when Ironman 70.3 Texas gets underway at Moody Gardens. More than 3,200 athletes will test their mettle on April 3 with a 1.2-mile swim, 56 miles of cycling and a 13.1-mile run.
Wetsuits will be part of the day’s essentials, since the water temperature in Offats Bayou is hovering in the upper 60s. USA Triathlon, the sports’s governing body, allows wetsuits whenever the water will be below 78 degrees, and many participants will be relieved to be wearing one, both for warmth and for a little extra buoyancy.
