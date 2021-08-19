Labor Day weekend marks the beginning of the fall racing season, after the sparse scheduling in the hot summer months. Fall kicks off with the popular Beneeezy Purple Monkey 5K, 10K and Kids 1K, scheduled for Sept. 4 at the Alvin High School stadium.

The Purple Monkey race is a local favorite for its high spirits, street-free Kids 1K and the unique age group awards. The first three runners in each five-year age group go home with the race’s namesake, a stuffed purple monkey. All children who complete the 1K are awarded a finisher’s medal.

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription