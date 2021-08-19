Labor Day weekend marks the beginning of the fall racing season, after the sparse scheduling in the hot summer months. Fall kicks off with the popular Beneeezy Purple Monkey 5K, 10K and Kids 1K, scheduled for Sept. 4 at the Alvin High School stadium.
The Purple Monkey race is a local favorite for its high spirits, street-free Kids 1K and the unique age group awards. The first three runners in each five-year age group go home with the race’s namesake, a stuffed purple monkey. All children who complete the 1K are awarded a finisher’s medal.
